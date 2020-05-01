Four women arrested after missing mom is found dead

Arizona (NBC) (05/01/20)— Four Arizona women were arrested after a mother of three who was reported missing in March was found dead.

Nadine Chavez, Mercedes Gomez, Christina Gomez, and Melissa Servin were arrested in Mesa on Friday in connection to the disappearance and death of Melissa Valenzuela. They each face federal kidnapping charges, court records show.

L to R: Mercedes Gomez, Christina Gomez, Melissa Servin, Nadine Chavez

Valenzuela, age 34, was reported missing by her family on March 20. She was last seen three days prior with Mercedes and Christina Gomez, according to court documents obtained by NBC affiliate KPNX in Phoenix.

Valenzuela’s body was found on March 23, and her death was ruled a homicide, the outlet reported.

Melissa Valenzuela

Mesa police told KPNX that all four suspects were seen arguing with a woman who matches Valenzuela’s description on the night of March 17. One witness said she saw Servin, Chavez and Christina Gomez pushing or dragging a woman who was screaming for help.

Another witness said Valenzuela was forced inside Chavez’s Phoenix home, according to the outlet.

Chavez’s brother told investigators that he went to his sister’s home and saw blood in the bathroom and missing floor tiles. The court documents allege that Mercedes and Christina Gomez left Valenzuela’s body while the other women cleaned up.

The brother allegedly said that his sister confessed that Valenzuela was killed in the home. Authorities searched the home on Friday and found blood in the bathroom.

Police have not said where Valenzuela’s body was found. Her family said Valenzuela was a mother to three sons.

“She was so loved,” her sister, Jessica Valenzuela, told KPNX. “She loved spending time with the family, she was so happy and so funny and she smiled all the time.”

Jessica added: “She’ll never see her sons’ prom, she’ll never meet her grandkids, and she looked forward to all those things.”

All four suspects are due in court on Monday. Attorneys for Chavez and Christina Gomez did not immediately return a request for comment. Attorney information was not available for Melissa Gomez and Servin.

