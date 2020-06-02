Coronavirus Information

Four police officers shot as protests turn violent

St. Louis, Missouri (KTVI) (06/02/20)— Four police officers were shot in St. Louis late Monday night in a violent evening where protests over police brutality escalated.

The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Demonstrations which had been peaceful earlier in the day, including marches at the Gateway Arch and later onto I-64 downtown turned violent later, with looting and fires reported throughout the city.

The officers were believed to have been shot not far from police department headquarters.

An overnight news conference with Police Chief John Hayden was expected at the hospital where at least some of the officers were taken.

