Four officers injured after responding to robbery in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says four officers are injured following a shooting in northeast Albuquerque Thursday morning. Police say this was a robbery gone wrong at the Dutch Brothers near Mountain and Juan Tabo.

Police say one suspect was shot and taken to the hospital. Several others have been detained. However, they are still searching the area for another suspect. They a looking for a Hispanic male in his 20s who was last seen wearing dark clothing. He may have been wearing a black hoodie or beanie. They also say he was seen walking westbound away from Dutch Brothers.

One officer is in critical condition after taking a bullet to the chest above his vest. The second officer was shot in the arm and is currently in surgery. The third officer was shot in the center of his bulletproof vest. The fourth officer was injured with shrapnel/glass.

This is an active situation near Juan Tabo between Lomas and Constitution. Kennedy Middle School, Jackson Middle School, Chelwood Elementary School, Tomasita Elementary School, McCollum Elementary School and Manzano High School has been put in a shelter in place.

@ABQPOLICE officers are receiving emergency care after being shot in the line of duty this morning. This is a horrific act of violence and Liz and I join our community in praying for the officers, their families, and the team working to find the remaining suspect. — Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) August 19, 2021