Four fishermen missing after boat sinks off Massachusetts coast

Massachusetts (NBC) (11/24/20)— The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four fishermen after the boat they were in is thought to have sunk early Monday. Debris and an empty life raft were found, authorities said.

The four people were reported aboard the Emmy Rose, an 82-foot fishing boat, and the search is around 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The Coast Guard in Boston was notified by the boat’s emergency position indicating radio beacon around 1 a.m., and calls to its satellite phone went unanswered. At the Emmy Rose’s last known position, debris was found along with an empty life raft.

The search for the fishermen is ongoing, the Coast Guard said, with a helicopter and a plane as well as boats. The Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous will remain on scene through the night, the guard said.

Seas were described as being 6 to 8 feet, with winds of 30 knots (around 34 mph).

U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Colins, who represent Maine, were among those praying for safe return of the fishermen and for first responders.

Provincetown is on the far northern tip of Cape Cod.

The Coast Guard has not identified the missing fishermen.

Family members of one of the four told NBC affiliate NEWS CENTER Maine that if he is out there he won’t give up, and that they are not giving up hope.