WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — If you have these Foster Farms mini corn dog products in your freezer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) wants you to throw them out.

Officials say around 76,961 pounds of mini corn dog products sold by Foster Farms are being recalled because they are “unfit for human consumption” after the FSIS said it received some complaints of “an odor, off appearance, and unpleasant taste.”

According to the FSIS, the affected products are 1.83-pound resealable bags of “Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Bite-Sized Chicken Franks Dipped in Batter Honey Crunchy Flavor.”

The corn dogs were produced on April 24, 2023, and were shipped to retailers across the country. They have lot codes 123114 and 223114 and a “best if used by date” of April 23, 2024. There is also an establishment number “P- 9136” printed on the package.

Foster Farms mini corn dogs (USDA Photo)

While there haven’t been reports of anyone getting sick or injured from the products, officials are urging anyone who has the affected products in their freezers to throw them away or return them to where they were purchased.

If you have questions, call Dave Witter, House of Raeford Corporate Communications Manager, at 910-282-7179 or email here.

You can also contact reach out to the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question by email here.