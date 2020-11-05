Fort Hood soldier facing murder charge for 2019 death of woman found in hotel

National News
Posted: / Updated:

Fort Hood (NBC) (11/05/20)— A Fort Hood soldier has been arrested in the death of a woman at a Texas hotel last year, authorities said Wednesday.

Cory Grafton, age 20, an active-duty soldier assigned to the Texas base, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Chelsea Lynell Cheatham, a 32-year-old who was found not breathing at a Days Inn in June 2019, officials said. Her death has later ruled a homicide.

A witness put Grafton at the scene, Killeen police said Wednesday.

The Texas Rangers, which received a grant for DNA testing last year, approached police with the possibility of using the testing in the year-old case, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Police had also gotten a statement from one of Grafton’s co-workers who said he had confessed to the killing, the department of public safety said.

Grafton was being held in lieu of $1 million bail Wednesday night, according to online jail records. It was not clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

A motive was not disclosed in the police statements, and the relationship between Grafton and Cheatham was not clear.

A request for comment from a spokesperson for Killeen police was not immediately returned Wednesday night.

Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam, a spokesperson for the 1st Cavalry Division, confirmed that Grafton is a soldier assigned to the division at Fort Hood. The unit is cooperating with police and the Texas Rangers, Brautigam said.

Killeen is a city of around 151,000 next to Fort Hood, which is about 60 miles north of Austin.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories