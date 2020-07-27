Former UCLA running back reaches plea deal in attempted murder case

California (CNN) (07/27/20)— About one year after being arrested and charged with three felonies, including attempted murder, former UCLA running back Craig Lee agreed to a plea bargain that will allow him to avoid any more jail time, according to TMZ Sports.

The initial altercation took place in 2016 when Lee and two other men attempted to rob a marijuana dispensary in California.

According to court documents, one person in the group shot an employee before fleeing the scene, per TMZ.

A key witness reportedly said Lee’s role “was to grab drugs and money and run.”

He was arrested in July 2019 and charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery, and accessory, coming with a $1 million bond.

Prosecutors have since agreed to drop the first two charges, with Lee pleading guilty to accessory.

TMZ noted: “We’re told Lee was sentenced to 80 days in jail … but was given credit for time served and won’t have to spend another day behind bars.”

He also still has 36 months of probation.

Lee is perhaps best known as a top football recruit for UCLA, considered a 4-star prospect out of Redlands, California. He was part of the 2013 class for the Bruins that ranked No. 7 in the nation, per 247Sports.

Though he spent three years with the program, he never played a game and was dismissed in 2015 because of academic issues.

