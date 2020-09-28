Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after threats of self harm

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (NBC) (09/28/20)— The former top manager of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, Brad Parscale, was taken to a hospital Sunday after his wife reported that he was armed and threatening to harm himself, authorities said.

Parscale, age 44, had multiple guns when police officers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, arrived at his home, Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw, a police spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Brad Parscale

Greenlaw said Parscale was the only person home at the time. Police took him to a hospital under the Baker Act, Greenlaw said. The mental health law allows for involuntary and voluntary admittance.

Additional details were not immediately available.

In a statement, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said Parscale “is a member of our family and we all love him.”

“We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible,” Murtaugh said.

Trump announced in July that he was replacing Parscale, who had been running his re-election campaign for more than two years, with deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien.

The move came after Parscale said millions of tickets had been sold for a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June. But the event drew a far smaller crowd than anticipated.

Parscale remained on the campaign as a senior adviser for digital and data.

