Former Starbucks employee arrested for allegedly spitting in drinks served to police officers

New Jersey (CNN) (07/22/20)— A former New Jersey Starbucks employee has been arrested after allegedly spitting in the drinks of law enforcement officers, according to a news release.

Kevin A. Trejo, age 21, was charged Monday with subjecting a law enforcement officer to contact with bodily fluid; knowingly tampering with a cup of coffee knowing it was ordered by a law enforcement officer; and creating a hazardous or physically dangerous condition, according to a release from Park Ridge Police.

As of Tuesday evening, CNN was not able to identify or contact Trejo’s legal counsel for comment.

Police received information that an employee at a Park Ridge coffee shop was spitting in the drinks of officers that patronized the shop, and an investigation confirmed that information, the release said.

Park Ridge Police Chief Joseph Madden thanked the management of the establishment in the release for their cooperation and said the incident appeared to be isolated and only involved Trejo.

Starbucks called the behavior “reprehensible” and said the company investigated quickly after learning about the accusations. The suspect is no longer a Starbucks employee.

“We have apologized to the Park Ridge Police Department. We want everyone who comes into our stores to receive a positive experience and when that doesn’t occur, we move quickly to address it and hold ourselves accountable. We will continue to support Park Ridge Police in their investigation and have a deep respect for the Park Ridge Police Department and the officers who help keep our partners and communities safe,” a Starbucks spokesperson said.

