Former Ozark police chief resigns amid controversy

by:

Posted:

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Following a City of Ozark executive session on Wednesday night, former Ozark Chief of Police, Marlos Walker has resigned his post, according to the Ozark City Council President.

According to a WDHN reporter at the meeting, both the City of Ozark and Walker’s council reached a confidential resignation agreement, wherein the details of his resignation have not been made public.

Walker’s resignation was read aloud by Ozark City Council President Brenda Simechak.

This is a developing story and WDHN will have more information as it becomes available.

