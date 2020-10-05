Former MLB player, suspected in ex-girlfriend’s killing, found dead at Grand Canyon

Arizona (NBC) (10/05/20)— The body of a former major league baseball player was found Saturday at the Grand Canyon, according to police and local reports.

The man, Charles Haeger, age 37, is believed to have died by suicide after having become a suspect in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Danielle Breed, who went by her maiden name, Long, NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix and The Arizona Republic reported.

Charlie Haeger

Haeger was being sought on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in connection with Breed’s death in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday night before he fled, according to The Republic.

His body was found at about 4 p.m. on a trail along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Northern Arizona, Scottsdale police said, according to KPNX.

Before his body was discovered, Haeger’s abandoned car was found near Flagstaff, Arizona, police said.

Scottsdale police tweeted late Saturday: “This was a domestic violence situation. The suspect was located in Northern Arizona this afternoon and took his own life.”

Scottsdale police did not immediately return a request for comment. The police department had tweeted earlier Saturday that it was investigating a homicide.

Haeger was a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox who was drafted in 2001, according to mlb.com, which reported that he played 83 innings in the major leagues. He was also on the rosters of other teams, including the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Haeger was also briefly a member of the coaching staff of the Chicago Cubs’ AA minor league team, the Tennessee Smokies, but his responsibilities were cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the team.

In a statement to KPNX, the Cubs said the organization was praying for Breed and her family.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. Charles Haeger was hired by the Chicago Cubs organization as a minor league pitching coach in November 2019. Haeger initially attended Spring Training activities, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic which suspended operations and forced the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League season, his role and team interactions have been limited,” the statement reads.

An investigation continues, police said.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.