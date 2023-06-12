NEW YORK (WPIX) — Daniel Penny, 24, the man accused in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely, has spoken out in four short, pre-taped videos his attorneys released to Nexstar’s WPIX.

The former Marine allegedly placed Neely in a chokehold as he reportedly experienced a mental health episode. A freelance journalist who recorded Neely struggling to free himself, then lapsing into unconsciousness, said he had been shouting at passengers and begging for money aboard the train but had not gotten physical with anyone.

Attorneys for Neely’s family have previously stated their investigation shows Penny’s chokehold lasted not five but 15 minutes.

“Some people say I was holding on to Mr. Neely for 15 minutes – not true. The whole interaction – less than five minutes,” Penny said in the videos shared with WPIX.

Neely was a familiar face on the streets and in the subways, often working as a Michael Jackson impersonator. But investigators said Neely also had a documented history of mental health issues and was experiencing a crisis.

Prosecutors said Neely aggressively asked for food and made other threatening statements to the passengers on the subway train.

Penny said he took off his headphones, approached Neely from behind, and grabbed him in an effort to protect himself and the other passengers.

“Some people say I was trying to choke him to death, which is also not true. I was trying to restrain him. I was trying to restrain him from being able to carry out the threats,” said Penny.

Penny was arraigned in mid-May on one charge of second-degree manslaughter. He was freed pending trial after turning himself in at a New York City police station.

Steven Raiser, Penny’s attorney, said each video’s short, sub-one-minute length is no accident.

“We have the court of law, and we have the court of public opinion. Both are very important,” said Raiser. Mr. Raiser’s firm declined WPIX’s request to speak with Penny directly.

“What Danny is responding to is the alleged facts that are out there that are untrue. We just can’t allow the dialogue to be controlled by people that are trying to hurt him,” said Raiser.

Penny recently told the New York Post the incident “had nothing to do with race.”

“I judge a person based on their character,” Penny said. “I’m not a white supremacist.”

Speaking at Neely’s funeral last month, the Rev. Al Sharpton and other supporters see the case much differently.

“A good Samaritan helps those in trouble – they don’t choke them out,” said Sharpton.

They are calling for Penny to be convicted in the death of Jordan Neely.

“Because someone has either mental illness, our houselessness, or has a history of arrests, does not make them dispensable. It does not mean their life has no value,” said Neely family attorney Lennon Edwards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.