LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson was released from prison Tuesday.

Anderson completed her 30-day sentence at the federal corrections institution in Marianna.

The federal prison website that tracks all prisoners states that August 8 was her release date. Anderson is one of nine people indicted by a federal grand jury in a sweeping corruption investigation after Hurricane Michael. Seven of the defendants pled guilty within the first year.

Anderson fought the case until she took a plea deal earlier this year. The 68-year-old pled guilty to one count of lying to the FBI.

Anderson now begins one year of probation and has to perform 100 hours of community service.

The only defendant left in the case is Phoenix Construction Owner James Finch. His first trial ended with a hung jury. The retrial is scheduled for October.