Former football coach Lou Holtz tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA. S.C. (AP) — Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 83-year-old former college football coach confirmed the test Thursday to Columbia TV station WOLO.
Holtz led Notre Dame to the 1988 national title in a Hall of Fame career.
He has worked for ESPN and campaigned for President Donald Trump.
Holtz is set to receiver the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Two Monroe hospitals say they are ready for another wave of COVID-19 patients
- Can the Saints defense rise to the occassion with Brees out again?
- Trump calls Michigan legislative leaders to White House
- Trump makes late-term bid to lower prescription drug costs
- Police responding to active shooter at Wisconsin mall; suspect at large