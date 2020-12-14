Former adviser to Gov. Andrew Cuomo alleges he sexually harassed her ‘for years’

New York (NBC) (12/14/20)— A former adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused him of sexual harassment Sunday, alleging that the behavior went on for “years.”

In a series of tweets, the woman, Lindsey Boylan, who worked as deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor from 2015 to 2018, said Cuomo “sexually harassed me for years.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

“Many saw it, and watched,” Boylan said. She did not name people who could corroborate her claims.

“I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation?” said Boylan, a Democrat running to be the Manhattan borough president. She did not provide further details or more specific allegations.

Cuomo spokesperson Caitlin Girouard said in a statement to NBC New York, “There is simply no truth to these claims.”

Boylan, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, said on Twitter that she has “no interest in talking to journalists.”

She added that she was “angry to be put in this situation at all.”

“That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently,” Boylan wrote. “I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power.”

Boylan tweeted Dec. 5 that her “most toxic team environment” was her time in the governor’s office, adding that people are “deathly afraid” of Cuomo.

After she left the governor’s office, Boylan ran for Congress in New York’s 10th District in the 2020 primary, challenging Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, who beat her handily.

Cuomo, a Democrat who is serving his third term as governor, has become a prominent antagonist to President Donald Trump’s policies on Covid-19. Before leading the state, he was New York’s attorney general.