Florida: Two Disney employees arrested in child pornography sting

Florida (CNN)(12/13/19)— Two Disney employees were among 17 men arrested in a child pornography sting in Polk County Florida.

According to a press release, Brett Kinney, age 40, of Lake Alfred, Florida, was a guest experience manager at Disney World.

Kinney was arrested and charged with one count of promotion of child pornography and 24 counts of possession of child pornography-enhanced.

In the release, the sheriff’s office alleges that Kinney would search online for images of boys from toddler age to about 10 years old. He was caught during a peer to peer investigation of child pornography.

When confronted, Kinney admitted to being addicted to child pornography and said he had been viewing it for 22 years.

Additionally, Donald Durr Jr., age 52, of Davenport, Florida, was a custodial worker at Walt Disney Resorts.

Durr was arrested and charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of sexual performance by a child.

Investigators discovered an electronic tablet with three images of child pornography and a DVD created by Durr nine years ago showing explicit images of a child.

When interviewed, Durr described himself as “a pervert, but not a monster.”

According to a Disney spokesperson, Kinney has been terminated from employment, and Durr is currently on unpaid leave.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.