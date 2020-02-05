Florida: Police find a bag full of drugs labeled “bag full of drugs”

Florida (CNN)(02/05/20)— A Florida traffic stop turned into a surprise narcotics bust after police found what looked to be a bag full of drugs in the car.

The clue? It was labeled “Bag Full Of Drugs.”

A bag full of drugs is seen on display by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper made the stop after observing a car going 25 miles per hour over the limit Saturday, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Sheriff’s K-9 arrived at the scene and alerted police to the presence of contraband inside.

That’s when police said they found the narcotics — there were approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, 1.36 kilograms of GHB, 1 gram of cocaine, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, 15 MDMA tablets and drug paraphernalia.

“Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs,'” a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s office read. “Our K-9’s can read.”

