Florida: Man points laser at plane, injuring pilot

Florida (NBC)(01/27/20)— A man in Florida is facing multiple charges after allegedly pointing a laser at planes trying to land at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, injuring a pilot.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Charlie Chapman Jr., age 41, was arrested on Wednesday after he was caught on camera aiming a laser pointer toward planes four times. When a sheriff’s helicopter tried to locate Chapman, he pointed a laser at them.

Charlie James Chapman Jr.

When authorities made contact with Chapman, “he grabbed a hammer and made a striking motion towards the deputies,” prompting officers to deploy a taser on him. Chapman was taken to a hospital. He was later released and taken to jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers said they found a laser pointer in Chapman’s right pants pocket when they arrested him.

One pilot said the laser hit him directly in the eyes, causing temporary blindness and lingering blurred vision, authorities said.

Chapman is charged with aggravated assault on an officer, pointing a laser at a pilot with injury, pointing a laser at a pilot without injury, and resisting without violence, according to the sheriff’s office.

