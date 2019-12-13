Florida: Man dies from meth overdose before being eaten by alligator

Fort Meade, Florida (NBC)(12/13/19)— A Florida man, found eaten by an alligator this summer, has just been determined as dying from a meth overdose beforehand.

Michael Ford, age 45, was found face down in a canal, nude, in Fort Meade, Florida, on June 27.

Polk County Sheriff’s investigators theorized Ford may have drowned before the reptile started eating his remains.

A hand and a foot belonging to Ford were later found in the beast’s stomach.

According to District Medical Examiner Stephen Nelson, due to the lack sufficient associated blood around the amputation areas to his left forearm and right foot, these injuries were made postmortem.

After a thorough autopsy, it is also Nelson’s professional opinion that Ford died due to methamphetamine intoxication, citing the manner of death as accidental.

Though Ford was nude when he was discovered, his clothes were not found at the scene or in his vehicle, which was found nearby.

Friends and family of Ford told officials they had not seen him since June 23.

