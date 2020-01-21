Florida: Man arrested in connection to dozens of sexual assaults

Florida (NBC)(01/21/20)— A Florida man was arrested over the weekend, reportedly in connection to dozens of sexual assaults going back decades.

The man remained in the custody of Brevard County sheriff’s deputies on Monday following his arrest on Saturday in Palm Bay, about 75 miles southeast of Orlando, in an armed sexual battery case out of Miami-Dade County, court and jail records showed.

NBC affiliate WESH of Orlando reported that the man was also being investigated in connection with more than 40 sexual assaults in South Florida dating to the 1980s.

Those attacks were allegedly committed by a man dubbed the “Pillowcase Rapist,” because he would cover victims’ faces during attacks committed from Miami to Deerfield Beach.

Even before he was arrested Saturday, the man was already on Florida’s sex offender registry based on a 1991 sexual battery conviction in Palm Beach, records showed.

