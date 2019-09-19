Florida Firefighters Now Outfitted With Ballistic Vests

(NBC News) – (9/19/19) Fire departments throughout southwest Florida are implementing ballistic vests and helmets as part of their gear.

They don’t plan on wearing the ballistic gear with their firefighting suits but to have in case of emergencies, such as active shooter situations.

They say they are responding to the evolving industry to be able to keep the community as safe as possible.

This is all part of an ongoing initiative to prepare for worst-case scenarios.

Law enforcement organizations and fire departments are actively training together.

