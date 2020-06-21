Five people sent to the hospital after shooting in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five people are in the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries following a shooting in downtown Austin early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
APD tweeted about the shooting at a little before 4 a.m., saying it happened in the 500 block of East 7th Street. Officers blocked off streets in the area for investigators.
ATCEMS tweeted, saying paramedics took the five adult victims to a local trauma facility.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
