Five dead in shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland

CNN - Five people were killed Thursday and two were injured in a "targeted attack" on the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, authorities said.

A gunman opened fire through the glass door of the newsroom, Phil Davis, a Capital Gazettepolice reporter, tweeted shortly after the shooting.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he wrote.

The suspected gunman entered the building with a shotgun and walked through the lower level of the building, where the newspaper is housed, Anne Arundel County deputy police chief Bill Krampf said.

"This was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette," Krampf said.

