Fire breaks out at potato plant, prompts evacuations

Washington State (NBC) (01/22/21)— A fire that broke out at a potato plant late Thursday prompted evacuations in parts of Washington state, authorities said.

Video captured online Thursday showed flames with a plume of smoke at the Washington Potato Co. in Warden, about 100 miles southwest of Spokane, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.

About 8:30 p.m., authorities issued a level 3 evacuation order for people living in the surrounding area, including west of Road U Southeast and south of State Route 170 in Warden, according to the sheriff’s office.

Residents were told to immediately evacuate due to possible risk of an ammonia tank explosion, the office said.

“This Level 3 notice means you should leave the area now. Do not delay,” the notice said. “Law enforcement officers will go door-to-door to notify persons in the level 3 area.”

The order was lifted shortly after midnight, and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Warden is a small city with a population of about 2,750.