Feds: 2 men breached NFL, NBA players’ social media accounts

National News

by: , DAVID PORTER

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

(AP) — A Louisiana man and a Florida man are facing federal charges, accused of gaining access to professional athletes’ social media accounts and selling the information or using it to extort payments.

Trevontae Washington and Ronnie Magrehbi each face wire fraud conspiracy and computer fraud conspiracy counts.

Washington, of Thibodeaux, Louisiana, allegedly obtained usernames and passwords for multiple NFL and NBA players and sold access to the information.

Magrehbi, of Orlando, Florida, allegedly obtained an NFL player’s email and Instagram account information and extorted money in return for restoring the player’s access.

They were not alleged to have worked together on the scams.

Both faced scheduled court appearances Wednesday.

