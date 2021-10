SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of an infant found dead inside a vehicle at a West Shreveport mobile home park Thursday afternoon has been arrested and charged in connection with the child's death.

Megan Everett, 30, was taken into custody on a felony warrant for negligent homicide and booked into the Shreveport City Jail just before 7 p.m. Friday.