NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) faces a case regarding the approval of chemical abortion drugs that concerns girls and women who are mothers. Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys are requesting that the federal district court’s decision pertaining to the safety of women and girls’ protection in relation to chemical abortion drugs be upheld by the 5th Circuit.

According to the release, the hearing of Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration will take place on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 1 PM CDT in the U.S. Court of Appeals, room 209. The address is 600 Camp Street, New Orleans, La. This lawsuit by the ADA in defense of Hippocratic Medicine, the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American College of Pediatricians, the Christian Medical and Dental Associations, and doctors Shaun Jester, Regina Frost-Clark, Tyler Johnson, and George Delgado was filed in 2022.

Given the proceedings of last month, a panel Circuit made a decision to allow the court order that restricted the distribution of abortion chemical drugs through the mail. According to the release, the FDA has violated federal law by continuing to allow these distributions by those who carry out abortions since 2021.

According to the release, the FDA has also altered the permissible gestation age as it concerns the fetus of women and girls who are mothers to be extended from 7 weeks of age to 10 weeks of age. In response, the 5th Circuit set the gestation age back to 7 weeks in order to protect the mother of the fetus from increased health risks based on gestation age. The 5th Circuit restored requirements for doctor’s visits as well as those requiring abortionists to give health checks to women who have had chemical abortions to protect against complications.

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to stop the utilization of the court’s ruling until further notice from the full appeal.

