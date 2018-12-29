FCC launches probe of CenturyLink in wake of nationwide 911 outage

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NBC NEWS - (12/28/18) The Federal Communications Commission launched an investigation of telecom giant CenturyLink in the wake of a "troubling" nationwide outage that prevented some customers from being able to dial 911, officials said Friday.

“When an emergency strikes, it’s critical that Americans are able to use 911 to reach those who can help," FCC chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement addressing the outage, which began on Thursday and continued into Friday morning and impacted an untold number of customers from New York to California.

"The CenturyLink service outage is therefore completely unacceptable, and its breadth and duration are particularly troubling. I’ve directed the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau to immediately launch an investigation into the cause and impact of this outage."

A rep for the Monroe, Louisiana-based company CenturyLink on Friday declined to discuss the outage beyond the company's tweeted statements.

Pai said he wants to know what went wrong and why it's taken so long to get fixed.

"I have also spoken with CenturyLink to underscore the urgency of restoring service immediately," he said. "We will continue to monitor this situation closely to ensure that consumers’ access to 911 is restored as quickly as possible.”

To read the full article, click here.