FCC asks states to lower the cost of in-state inmate calls

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Data from the Federal Communications Commission shows that more than 1,800 jails and detention centers across the United States charge more for inmates to make in-state calls than they can legally charge for out-of-state phone calls.

That means the vast majority of inmate calls are charged at what the FCC calls “exorbitantly high rates.”

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai asked U.S. governors on Tuesday to lower the rates in their states.

In Idaho, the highest rates are in Lewis and Clearwater counties, where inmates pay more than $17 for a 15-minute in-state call.