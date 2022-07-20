EL PASO, Texas (WDTN) – The Cincinnati and El Paso FBI rescued an Ohio teen on Monday after she was found with her kidnapper at a Texas bus station.

According to a release by the El Paso FBI, FBI El Paso and Cincinnati Field Offices found the 15-year-old girl and her kidnapper, Roman Nguyen at the Greyhound Bus Station in central El Paso on July 18. Authorities said Nguyen was possibly on his way to San Diego, California, where he lives.

Agents arrested Nguyen at the station and recovered the young victim. Todd Lindgren with FBI Cincinnati said the girl was from Hillsboro, Ohio.

“Thanks to the quick and coordinated efforts between the two FBI field offices, the minor was safely recovered,” said Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey. “The investigative work performed by both Field Offices underscores the FBI’s coordination across the United States to stop crimes against our community, especially minors who are amongst the most vulnerable.”

Nguyen has been federally charged with one count of 18 U.S.C. 2423 (b)-Travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, the release said. Nguyen will be extradited to the Southern District of Ohio where the arrest warrant and complaint were filed.

The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force and Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated this case with the assistance of the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio.