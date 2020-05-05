FBI arrests man with homemade pipe bombs; he says they’re for home invasions

Colorado (NBC) (05/05/20)— A Colorado man faces federal charges after authorities said they found him in possession of pipe bombs, which he is alleged to have said he planned to use against home intruders.

Bradley Bunn, age 53, was charged with possession of illegal destructive devices over the weekend after two search warrants were executed at his home Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

FBI agents said in a criminal complaint that when they searched Bunn’s home in Loveland, they found four pipe bombs and two 1-pound containers of .308 caliber cartridge reloading gunpowder, which can be used as a pipe bomb component, in Bunn’s vehicle.

The complaint said Bunn waived his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with FBI agents. Bunn told agents that he wasn’t exactly sure what he used to make the bombs and couldn’t detail his technique, according to the complaint.

“Because I don’t know much about this stuff, I don’t exactly know what went into the device that I built,” Bunn said, according to the complaint. “That’s the best that I can tell you.”

Bunn told agents that he planned to use the bombs if he were the victim of a “hard entry,” or a home invasion, in the middle of the night, the complaint said. Bunn said intruders would “clump” together instead of spread out because of fear.

Agents found more pipe bomb components in the house after Bunn acknowledged having a box of items he used to make the explosives, according to the complaint. The agents found galvanized steel pipes, end caps, shotgun primers, fuses and several bottles of smokeless powder, it said.

Bunn faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine if convicted. He had a virtual hearing Monday in which he was advised of his rights and the charges.

It was unclear whether Bunn has retained an attorney.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.