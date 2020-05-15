Family pleads for safe return of missing mom

Colorado (NBC) (05/15/20)— A massive search effort is underway in Colorado for a 49-year-old missing mother of two who went for a bike ride on Mother’s Day and hasn’t been seen since, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

Suzanne Morphew of Maysville, Colorado, vanished after going on a bike ride on Sunday, May 10. Authorities are asking for the public’s help as family and friends put out a desperate plea for her safe return.

Suzanne Morphew

Suzanne’s nephew, Trevor Noel, is helping in the search both online and on foot in Colorado. He spoke to Dateline on the family’s behalf.

“Everyone involved in this search, we just want her back so bad,” Trevor told Dateline. “We want her back because she is just such a bright light in all of our lives.”

He described his aunt as a beautiful, sweet and loving person who is “loved by everybody in this town and community.”

Trevor created an online Facebook page, “Find Suzanne Morphew” in an effort to collect information that could aid in search efforts.

He also confirmed that earlier this week, Suzanne’s husband, Barry, put up a $100,000 reward for her safe return “no questions asked.”

Trevor told Dateline the reward offered by his uncle was matched Wednesday night by a family friend in the hope of aiding in Suzanne’s safe return.

Law enforcement entities across the state have joined forces in a massive search effort which began Sunday evening after a neighbor reported Suzanne missing.

The search has included canine assistance, drones, water and helicopter searches as well as collaboration with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and FBI.

“We’ve had members of the community, family, and anyone who knows the country and is willing to go walk with us,” said Trevor in regards to the search.

Susan Medina, spokesperson for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, confirmed to Dateline that the organization has set up a dedicated tip line for the case and are assisting local law enforcement in the search for Suzanne.

Trevor hopes to keep the attention on his aunt and said the best way volunteers can help is by “pounding the keyboard.”

“We need people on their phones, people on their computers, posting the Facebook page, posting the GoFundMe, so if anyone has seen anything or knows someone who has, they must call the tip line,” Noel said.

Suzanne is a native of Indiana, but now lives in Maysville, Colorado with her husband and two daughters.

Anyone with information into the disappearance of Suzanne is asked to call the tip line at 719-312-7530.

