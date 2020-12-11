Falwell drops defamation lawsuit against Liberty University

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2016 file photo, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., pauses during an interview in his office at the school in Lynchburg, Va. On Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, Falwell said that he has submitted his resignation as head of evangelical Liberty University. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. has dropped a defamation lawsuit against his former employer, Liberty University.

The News & Advance of Lynchburg reported Thursday that a judge granted a motion this week to nonsuit the case, which leaves open the possibility of Falwell refiling a similar one later.

Falwell told the newspaper in a statement that he’s taking a “time out” from his litigation but will keep all options on the table for “an appropriate resolution.”

Liberty said in a statement that Falwell’s “unilateral and voluntary dismissal was not prompted by any payments, promises, or other consideration” from the school.