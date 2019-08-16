Fake ICE flyers are being investigated

(WCBD) – (8/16/19) Fake U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement flyers were plastered throughout North Charleston, South Carolina Wednesday.

North Charleston Police said they received numerous calls about the flyers.

That flyer reads: “The city of N. Charleston has authorized ICE or immigration and customs enforcement to search with out a Warrant in any house hold. so if a ICE officer knock on your door you have no right to say no.”

NCPD and ICE said the flyer was fraudulent and was not issued by ICE.

Immigration attorney David Vyborny said he was shocked when he saw the flyer.

“My immediate reaction was that it’s all fake,” Vyborny said. ” It’s all written poorly which was a huge indicator, but it was saying some pretty alarming things.”

He said he posted a warning message on Facebook immediately, which has gained a lot of traction.

“I wanted to get some word out there ASAP,” he said.

