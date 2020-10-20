Coronavirus Information

Ex-student teacher gets prison for nude photos to students

National News

by: The Associated Press

Emily Edson

LAMAR, Mo. (AP) — A 39-year-old former student teacher in southwestern Missouri has been sentenced to four years in prison for sending nude photographs of herself to three 13-year-old male students back in 2017.

The sentences are to be served at the same time. Edson had pleaded guilty to the charges; in exchange for her plea, more serious charges of sexual enticement and child pornography counts were dropped.

