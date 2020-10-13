Ex-pizza company worker accused of putting razor blades in dough

Maine (NBC) (10/13/20)— A former employee of a pizza supply company was arrested Sunday in New Hampshire after razor blades were found in pizza dough sold at a Maine grocery store, authorities said.

The man, Nicholas Mitchell, age 38, faces charges of being a fugitive after surveillance video recorded him inside the Hannaford Supermarket in Saco, south of Portland, Saco Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress said.

The grocery store contacted authorities Oct. 6 after a customer found razor blades in dough that had been bought from the store, police said in a statement.

Mitchell was taken into custody in Dover, about 45 minutes south of Saco, the department said.

In a statement Monday, Mike White, the CEO of the supply company, It’ll Be Pizza, described Mitchell as a former employee. White said Hannaford Supermarket — which has locations throughout Maine — issued a recall for the brand of dough that Mitchell is accused of having put the razor blades in.

The supply company had told other retail distributors to also issue recalls for Aug. 1 to Oct. 11, White said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Mitchell no longer worked for the company. The statement said White wouldn’t provide additional details because of an ongoing police investigation.

Huntress said Mitchell was being held at the Strafford County Jail in New Hampshire, where he faces the fugitive charge. If Mitchell is extradited to Maine, he’ll face additional charges there, Huntress said.

It wasn’t clear whether Mitchell has a lawyer. Huntress said investigators hadn’t yet identified a potential motive.

