Elderly Arizona couple found dead in snow

Ash Fork, Ariz. (NBC) (12/09/19)— Richard Alexander, age 74, and his wife, Elizabeth Alexander, age 79, of Ash Fork, Arizona, were found dead in the snow by a rural road about 100 yards from their home.

According to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, it’s believed the heavy snow kept their bodies hidden from view after a major wintry storm hit the area last week.

Mike and Diane Haas, locals of the area, spotted the bodies in the snow, and believing them to be asleep, started yelling at them. As they got closer, it became apparent by the color of their skin that they were deceased, so the couple called 911.

According to the Haas couple, Richard was positioned on top of his wife, they believe, in an attempt to keep her warm. The deceased couple’s car was also found nearby.

Meteorologist Darren McCollum, of the National Weather Service near Flagstaff, said there’s no weather reporting station in Ash Fork, which is about 47 miles away, but the area likely received about 12 inches of snow in a storm that hit the region on November 29-30.

The medical examiner will officially determine the cause of death, but police say there was no evidence of foul play, and exposure to the harsh elements are most likely the cause.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.