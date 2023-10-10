(WHTM) — Cups of edible cookie dough sold in nine states are being recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Cookies-N-Milk is recalling their 6-ounce cups of “Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough” because of possible undeclared peanuts.

Recalled Cookies-N-Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (FDA)

The recalled cookie dough was sold in retail stores in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The company says no illnesses have been reported so far.

The product packaging carries the Cookies-N-Milk logo and lot number 32402342 C.

The problem was detected after notification from a distributor, and an investigation indicated it occurred during packaging, according to the FDA.

Allergic reactions to peanuts can vary, with some people experiencing severe reactions from even trace amounts, the FDA says.

Anyone who purchased the product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For questions, contact the company at 214-491-6370, Monday through Friday 8 am – 5 pm CST.