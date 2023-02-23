BATON ROUGE La. (WGMB) – John Schneider shared news about the death of his wife, actress Alicia Allain, 53, on Wednesday afternoon.

“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus. Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions,” he posted on his Facebook account.

According to an obituary, she died Tuesday at her home with her family around her. She had battled cancer for several years, and no cause of death was listed.

Allain has film credits as an actress, producer and makeup artist. She married Schneider, who is best known for playing Bo Duke on “The Dukes of Hazzard,” in 2019. The two had a wedding ceremony “before God,” followed shortly by a legal union. The couple worked together to build John Schneider Studios in Louisiana.

The family plans a private service. The obituary reads “In lieu of flowers, please say prayers for her surviving family, tell someone you love that you love them in her honor, hug them and hold them tight.”

Friends mourn, share memories of Alicia Allain, 53

On Wednesday night, Schneider’s “Dukes of Hazzard” co-star Tom Wopat shared, “I didn’t get any details, but I don’t need any to be aware of the pain and loss that John’s dealing with. My thoughts and prayers are with him, along with the thoughts and prayers of the entire Dukes nation. Alicia was a force in his life and career, and she will be missed….”

Publicist Brian Mayes shared memories of her Thursday evening. “Although we knew it was coming, there was no way to prepare for the magnitude of this loss. My heart is broken. She was a force to be reckoned with, an incredible business partner, a fiercely loyal friend, and the love of John Schneider’s life. I’ve never witnessed a more compatible couple, and it was clear to anyone that knows them that they were destined to be together.”

Schneider shared more on Thursday:

“Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together.

I miss her more than any words could possibly describe.

Pain is too small a word. Grief is too small a word. Love itself is too small a word”