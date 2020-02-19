Driver Calls 911 After Fence Post Pierces Chest

(NBC News) – A Texas man is recovering after he was impaled by a fence post in a Tuesday morning crash.
Montgomery County Hospital District officials said they received a call at around 4 a.m. from a man who said he hit a deer, ran off the road and hit a fence.
North Montgomery County and New Waverly fire officials said they responded and found the man’s Chevrolet pickup entangled in a fence for NRS Trailers, a trailer sales company.
Officials said the man, who is in his 20′s, was awake and conscious with an approximately 2-inch fence post through his chest and completely going through his body when they arrived at the scene.
