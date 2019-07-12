Driver Arrested Following Cactus Crash

TUCSCON, Ari. (KVOA/NBC News) – (7/12/19) A Tucson, Arizona man is facing charges after an amazing car crash.

Police arrested 39-year-old Kai Scott after he was found with a large saguaro cactus lodged in the windshield of his car early Wednesday morning.

A roughly five-foot section of the cactus was in the car.

Scott was not seriously injured.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said he showed signs of impairment after the crash.

