Dozens missing as firefighters battle two large Oregon fires

Desiree Pierce cries as she visits her home destroyed by the Almeda Fire, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Talent, Ore. “I just needed to see it, to get some closure,” said Pierce. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters aided by helicopters dropping fire retardant and water are battling two large wildfires that threaten to merge near the most populated part of Oregon.

Gov. Kate Brown told a news conference Friday that dozens of people are missing in Jackson County in the south and in Marion County, where a fire continues to burn east of Salem.

The Oregon Convention Center in Portland was among buildings being transformed into shelters for evacuees.

A change in the weather, with winds dropping and shifting direction and humidity rising, greatly helped firefighters.

  • Pink fire retardant covers a car at an area destroyed by the Almeda Fire, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Talent, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • A neighborhood destroyed by fire is seen as wildfires devastate the region, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Talent, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • A neighborhood destroyed by fire is seen as wildfires devastate the region, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Talent, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Derek Trenton from Talent, Ore. salvages some items at his parents home as wildfires devastate the region, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Talent, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Volunteer Elizabeth Stoltz of Heisson waters the Fort Vancouver Garden in Vancouver, Wash., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Stolz said things were extra dried out because of the wind and smoke. “The wind sucks the life out of everything,” she said. Stoltz said she is still not under evacuation from the Big Hollow Fire but her family made a plan in case it gets to that point. Clark County entered hazardous air-quality territory late Thursday as wildfire smoke traveling from other areas enveloped Southwest Washington. (Alisha Jucevic/The Columbian via AP)
  • Olivia Nunn of Molalla, Ore., visits with her horse Winston at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, Wash., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Her family evacuated Thursday as the fires began to get near her home and the ranch where they board their horses. Nunn said she’s been back home once with her family to check on the poultry that they had to leave behind. “Everything was red,” she said. “It was freaky.” (Alisha Jucevic/The Columbian via AP)
  • A flag flies in a neighborhood destroyed by the Almeda Fire, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Phoenix, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Rubble remains from an area destroyed by the Almeda Fire, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Talent, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Rubble remains from an area destroyed by the Almeda Fire, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Talent, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • A man walks through a neighborhood destroyed by the Almeda Fire, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Talent, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Desiree Pierce, right, hugs her step daughter Leah Johnson as they visit their home destroyed by the Almeda Fire, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Talent, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Desiree Pierce reacts as she visits her home destroyed by the Almeda Fire, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Talent, Ore. “I just needed to see it, to get some closure,” said Pierce. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • A man takes a picture at a neighborhood destroyed by the Almeda Fire, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Talent, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)

