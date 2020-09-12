SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters aided by helicopters dropping fire retardant and water are battling two large wildfires that threaten to merge near the most populated part of Oregon.
Gov. Kate Brown told a news conference Friday that dozens of people are missing in Jackson County in the south and in Marion County, where a fire continues to burn east of Salem.
The Oregon Convention Center in Portland was among buildings being transformed into shelters for evacuees.
A change in the weather, with winds dropping and shifting direction and humidity rising, greatly helped firefighters.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Dozens missing as firefighters battle two large Oregon fires
- Autopsy report: Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned
- UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in Parkview Double Homicide, police still searching for one more
- Experts: Revamped OxyContin hasn’t curbed abuse, overdoses
- Louisiana Guardsmen prove to be ‘the greatest of their generation’