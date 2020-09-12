Dozens missing as firefighters battle two large Oregon fires

Desiree Pierce cries as she visits her home destroyed by the Almeda Fire, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Talent, Ore. “I just needed to see it, to get some closure,” said Pierce. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters aided by helicopters dropping fire retardant and water are battling two large wildfires that threaten to merge near the most populated part of Oregon.

Gov. Kate Brown told a news conference Friday that dozens of people are missing in Jackson County in the south and in Marion County, where a fire continues to burn east of Salem.

The Oregon Convention Center in Portland was among buildings being transformed into shelters for evacuees.

A change in the weather, with winds dropping and shifting direction and humidity rising, greatly helped firefighters.