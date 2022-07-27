ALBERTSON, NY (PIX11) — A dog being cared for by a grieving family attacked and killed a 70-year-old woman on Long Island, police said Wednesday.

The dog’s owner recently died, police said. After the man’s death in a motorcycle accident, his parents began caring for the dog in their Albertson home.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, the owner’s dad came home from work, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. He found the dog mauling his wife in the yard of his Terrace Court home.

“The wife was on the ground, mutilated by the dog,” Ryder said.

Officers rushed to the scene. The 7-year-old pit bull turned on police, who then fired at the dog, fatally shooting it, police said.

“We don’t know what turned the dog and why the dog turned on the woman,” Ryder said.