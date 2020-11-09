Dog dispute in Nashville leads to eight injured in shooting, police say

Nashville, Tennessee (NBC) (11/09/20)— A dispute over a dog left eight people injured in a shooting in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, early Sunday, police said.

Two men were reported to have exchanged gunfire around 1 a.m. after “arguing over a dog that was with one of the men,” Nashville police said in a statement.

The man with the dog is alleged to have pulled a gun out during the argument. “The second suspect then left but returned a few minutes later armed with a gun and accompanied by several other men,” police said.

Eight people were injured in the subsequent gunfire; none of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.

Authorities did not identify any of the suspects and have not yet announced charges.

