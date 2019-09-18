Doctor Shortage Intensifies Across the Country

(NBC News) – (9/18/19) As America’s population ages and demand outpaces supply, a physician shortage is intensifying.

Projections from the Association of American Medical Colleges say the U.S. will see a shortage of 46,900 to 121,900 physicians by 2032 in primary and specialty care.

The aging of America’s population is slicing the health-care industry in multiple ways.

Americans are living longer and seemingly healthier lives — and requiring more care later into life.

What’s more, one-third of all doctors currently working will be older than 65 in the next decade, and retirements may squeeze supply.

Read More Here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.