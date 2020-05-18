Doctor arrested after his wife’s body is found near their home

Massachusetts (NBC) (05/18/20)— A Massachusetts urologist previously accused of fraud was arrested Sunday after authorities found his wife dead near their home in Dover.

The man, Ingolf Tuerk, age 58, is facing a murder charge after police found the body of his wife, Kathleen McLean, on Saturday night, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said Sunday.

Authorities had been investigating the disappearance of McLean, who was last seen at the couple’s home Thursday.

Tuerk, a urologist who specializes in robotic surgery, was investigated by the state for billing fraud last year.

According to NBC Boston, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office accused Tuerk of billing for procedures that never happened and office visits that he did not supervise.

Tuerk settled with the state in November for $150,000.

A neighbor, Phil Luttazi, told NBC Boston that Tuerk and McLean seemed like a “nice couple.”

“I didn’t even know he got in trouble with the attorney general, and then one day one of the children was walking by and I said, ‘I haven’t seen the doctor lately,'” Luttazi said. “She said, ‘He doesn’t live here anymore.'”

Tuerk is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Dedham District Court. He was being held without bail at the Norfolk County House of Correction, Dover Police Chief Peter McGowan confirmed Sunday.

