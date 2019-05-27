DNA Cracks 1986 Cold Case

(NBC News) – (5/27/19) On July 14, 1986, 38-year-old Eveline Aguilar was found dead in her bedroom in Winter Park. She had been sexually assaulted and her throat severely lacerated.

On Wednesday, authorities in Knoxville, Tennessee, arrested Danny Lynn Emitt and charged him with premeditated first-degree murder in Aguilar’s death.

A warrant for Emitt’s arrest was obtained after evidence samples from the case were resubmitted to a national database.

Read more here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.