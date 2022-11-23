NEW YORK (WXIN) — More than 80,000 sets of children’s clothing are being recalled because the paint contains levels of lead that violate federal law.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Bentex children’s clothing sets in nine different Disney-themed styles. The clothing sets were sold at TJMAXX, DD’s/Ross, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service and other stores nationwide and online from November 2021 through August 2022.

The recall was initiated because the textile ink painted on the recalled clothing sets contains levels of lead that exceed either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

The CPSC said exposure to lead can cause adverse health issues such as:

Damage to the brain and nervous system

Slowed growth and development

Learning and behavior problems

Hearing and speech problems

Children who experience these adverse effects can have a lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and underperformance in school. The CDC said there is also evidence that childhood exposure to lead can cause long-term harm.

Recalled Bentex 3 Pack Pants Set (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Bentex Girls Shorts Set (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Bentex Girls Shorts Set (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Bentex Bike Shorts Set (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Bentex Jersey Leggings Set (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Bentex Children’s Leggings Set (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Bentex Children’s Shorts Set (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Bentex Boys Shorts Set (Photo//CPSC)

The item and batch numbers are printed on the clothing neck or side label. The following styles are included in the recall.

Product Name and Description Batch Number Jersey Leggings Set – G9P6456M Children’s 100% polyester two-piece set for infant through girls size 18. The set includes a yellow long-sleeve top with Minnie Mouse print and black leggings with white and yellow flowers. 69P6456MI-0122, 79P6456MI-0122, 89P6456MI-0122, 99P6456MI-0122 69P6456MI-0722, 79P6456MI-0722, 89P6456MI-0722, 99P6456MI-0722 Bike Shorts Set – G1E2125MI Children’s two-piece set for toddlers. The set includes red polyester short-sleeve top with Minnie Mouse print and gray shorts with black polka dots and Minnie Mouse heads. 71E2125MI-0122 Girls Shorts Set – SP2247971DC Children’s two-piece set for toddlers through girls sizes 4-6X. The set is a yellow polyester Jersey short sleeve T-shirt with Winnie the Pooh and “Hello Hunny” print. The shorts are light blue with Winnie the Pooh print and a yellow trim. SP2247971DC 3/2022 Girls Shorts Set – SP2246088DS Children’s two-piece set for girls sizes 4-16. The set is a purple polyester Jersey short sleeve T-shirt with 4 Disney Descendants characters and “Wickedly Fierce” printed. The shorts are gray with a purple trim. SP2246088DS 03/2022 Boys Shorts Set – B2E6459LN Children’s 100% cotton two-piece set for newborns and infants. The set is a green long-sleeve top with Grodu (baby Yoda) and frog print. The shorts are green striped with prints of Grodus (baby Yoda) and frogs. 02E6459LN-0322, 12E6459LN-0322 Three-Pack Shorts Set – B2E6919MM The set is a three-pack of 100% cotton shorts in gray, yellow and brown with a Mickey Mouse print. Shorts have drawstring matching the short color around the waist and are for newborns through boys sizes 4-7. 02E6919MM-0322, 12E6919MM-0322, 22E6919MM-0322, 32E6919MM-0322 Three-Pack Pants Set – B2P6920MM The set is a three-pack of 100% cotton sweatpants in gray, yellow and brown with a Mickey Mouse Print and are for newborns through boys sizes 4-7. 02P6920MM-0322, 12P6920MM-0322, 22P6920MM-0322, 32P6920MM-0322 Children’s Shorts Set – B2E5094PH Children’s 100% cotton two-piece set for infants and toddlers. The set is a yellow short sleeve T-shirt with Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and “Just beeing me” print. The shorts are gray with Winnie the Pooh and Tigger heads print. 12E5094PH-1021 22E5094PH-1021 Children’s Leggings Set – G2P6361MI Children’s polyester jersey two-piece set for infants to girls sizes 4-7. The set is a green short sleeve top with Minnie Mouse, and “Best Buds” printed. Pink leggings with white flowers and brown polka dots. 62P6361MI-0322

72P6361MI-0322

82P6361MI-0322

Anyone with the recalled clothing sets should take them away from children and contact Bentex for instructions on how to return or dispose of the recalled clothing to receive a full refund. People can contact Bentex at 800-451-0285 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday or by email at recall@bentex.com.