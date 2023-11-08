DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan woman is behind bars without bond after police said she tried to set fire to an apartment building she was recently kicked out of.

On Monday, November 6, Dothan Fire rushed to the 100 block of Johnson Circle, Kinsey Cove Apartment Complex, on reports of a structure fire in an occupied apartment building.

When firefighters arrived, they found household furniture pushed against the outside of the building fully engulfed in flames, which had begun to burn the apartment building. After the fire was extinguished, a fire investigator and Dothan Police began investigating.

According to Dothan Police, witnesses said the fire was intentionally set by a former occupant who had recently been evicted from one of the apartments by a resident.

After the investigation, 26-year-old Shay’Vonna La’Shon Battle was arrested and charged with one count of arson in the first degree.

Battle is being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.