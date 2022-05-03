BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Teachers often sacrifice an untold amount of time, energy, and even personal funds to support the educational needs of their students.

That’s why this week, individuals in Louisiana are joining the national effort to acknowledge all of the hard work performed by local educators.

Teacher Appreciation Week began Monday, May 2, and ends Friday, May 5.

The special week of activity is often observed by gifting teachers with personalized cards, food, or other presents.

The origin of Teacher Appreciation Week dates back to 1953 when Eleanor Roosevelt persuaded Congress that teachers deserved a specific day of recognition. Some believe the First Lady was motivated by a teacher from either Wisconsin or Arkansas who wrote her a series of letters, requesting some sort of acknowledgment of the high level of work that teachers take on.

Since 1953, teachers across the U.S. have continued to invest a large amount of their time and energy into their work as educators.

Some businesses are using the week to honor the efforts of teachers, and a few can be found in the list below.

It may be best to call the business, just to ensure the location is participating in the Teacher Appreciation Week special.

Dollar General – The store is currently offering teachers five percent off. To get the discount, teachers must create a Dollar General account, verify their credentials, and sign up for the “exclusive teacher-only DG digital coupon” through the app.

Sonic – The fast food drive-in is giving teachers one free cheeseburger as long as they’ve enrolled in the Sonic Teachers’ Circle on the company’s app.

Smashburger– Smashburger has reduced all Single Classic Smash Burgers to $5 Tuesday. Those interested have to sign up for the retailer’s app and use the code TEACHER.

